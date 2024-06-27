Jay Rodriguez plays down concerns over Burnley's managerial uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jay Rodriguez insists it’s “business as usual” at Burnley despite the current uncertainty surrounding the managerial vacancy.

It’s been almost a month since Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor to take over German giants Bayern Munich.

Plenty of names have been linked to the post, but as yet chairman Alan Pace and the board are yet to find their man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s left the Clarets in an awkward position after a number of players made their return to Gawthorpe on Monday for the start of pre-season training.

Acting head coach Craig Bellamy, who is thought to be a contender for the number one job, has been taking charge of training alongside his interim assistant Mike Jackson.

Despite the Clarets being without a permanent boss, Rodriguez insists that hasn’t had a negative impact on the first week back in training at all.

“It’s just been business as usual,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been nice to see everyone, you start off with all the testing and then getting back to training.

“Bellers and Jacko have done a great job so far and the lads have worked really hard, so it’s just continued to keep improving and looking forward to the first game.”

Rodriguez was talking after Burnley discovered their fixture list for the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Clarets, who will be desperate to get back to the Premier League at the first attempt, start their campaign with a trip to Luton Town, followed by a home clash against Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Sunderland follows before a tasty East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor at the end of August.

“You want to get ready as soon as you can and get the momentum going for the season, so the first six games are really important,” Rodriguez added.

“It’s obviously a long season, so it’s really important to have a good start.