Jay Rodriguez delivers message to Burnley teammates as poor start to the season continues

Jay Rodriguez insists Burnley’s players will stick together despite their poor start to the season.

The Clarets slumped to a sixth straight home defeat on Saturday with a 2-0 reversal at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The performance from Vincent Kompany’s men was much improved, but it still wasn’t enough to claim a result.

Burnley remain second from bottom as a result on just four points from their opening 11 games.

“I’m obviously gutted,” Rodriguez told Clarets+ after Saturday’s defeat.

“We know Palace are a good side but I thought we dominated the game.

“To come away losing 2-0 is obviously disappointing but we’ll have to debrief it now, try to pick out the positives and pick ourselves up and go again, stick together as a group.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“They were set up to do what they do and they’ve got good individuals and in the Premier League you get punished.

“It’s a difficult one to take at this moment in time, but the main thing is to stick together as a group and move forward.”

Despite the poor start, Rodriguez remains confident things will soon turn for Burnley if they continue to do the right things and practice the right habits.

“The manager has touched on it and I think it’s really important not to get too high or too low in these situations,” the 34-year-old added.

“If you’re consistently doing what you need to do, which is work hard and keep doing the right things, then hopefully it will turn around. We won’t change from that.