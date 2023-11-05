News you can trust since 1877
'Burnley will feel very aggrieved': Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson provides glowing assessment of Clarets display

Roy Hodgson provided a glowing assessment of Burnley’s performance during their cruel defeat to his Crystal Palace side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Burnley’s Turf Moor woes continued as they suffered a sixth straight loss on home tur with a 2-0 reversal at the hands of Hodgson’s men.

The scoreline doesn’t tell the full story though, as the Clarets were the better side and largely controlled the game, producing 17 shots on the Palace goal without finding the back of the net.

But they were undone by a Jordan Beyer mistake in the first-half, before Palace added a second in stoppage-time to make the result look more comfortable than it really was.

Hodgson was full of compliments for Vincent Kompany’s side after the game, suggesting they will begin to pick up points if their performance levels remain the same.

“It was a tough game because Burnley were good,” he said afterwards.

“We thought they would be to be fair because we’ve been watching them in our preparation, so we weren’t surprised by the way they played and the quality of their play.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace, reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
“They also defended extremely well, so they prevented us taking much benefit from our winning of the ball back as much as I would have liked us to do, but we kept our shape and we kept working hard.

“There won’t be many teams that come here and come away with three points, not if Burnley keep playing the way they're playing, so we’ve got to be delighted with our discipline, our determination and our efforts.

“We’ll go back to London happy, whereas I’m sure Burnley will feel very aggrieved that they didn’t get more from their performance, but if they keep playing like that then they will.

“We’re delighted with the three points, but commiserations because I guess there are more Burnley journalists in this room than London ones. You should be very kind to the team and praising their performance because I thought they did really well.

“I’ve got to be really happy that my team showed the necessary character, the necessary resilience and the necessary determination, as well as the necessary experience, to get us over the line and give us three points.”

