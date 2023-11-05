'Burnley will feel very aggrieved': Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson provides glowing assessment of Clarets display

Roy Hodgson provided a glowing assessment of Burnley’s performance during their cruel defeat to his Crystal Palace side.

The scoreline doesn’t tell the full story though, as the Clarets were the better side and largely controlled the game, producing 17 shots on the Palace goal without finding the back of the net.

But they were undone by a Jordan Beyer mistake in the first-half, before Palace added a second in stoppage-time to make the result look more comfortable than it really was.

Hodgson was full of compliments for Vincent Kompany’s side after the game, suggesting they will begin to pick up points if their performance levels remain the same.

“It was a tough game because Burnley were good,” he said afterwards.

“We thought they would be to be fair because we’ve been watching them in our preparation, so we weren’t surprised by the way they played and the quality of their play.

“They also defended extremely well, so they prevented us taking much benefit from our winning of the ball back as much as I would have liked us to do, but we kept our shape and we kept working hard.

“There won’t be many teams that come here and come away with three points, not if Burnley keep playing the way they're playing, so we’ve got to be delighted with our discipline, our determination and our efforts.

“We’ll go back to London happy, whereas I’m sure Burnley will feel very aggrieved that they didn’t get more from their performance, but if they keep playing like that then they will.

“We’re delighted with the three points, but commiserations because I guess there are more Burnley journalists in this room than London ones. You should be very kind to the team and praising their performance because I thought they did really well.

