Jamal Musiala makes intriguing claim about Vincent Kompany's principles at Burnley prior to Bayern Munich switch

Germany star Jamal Musiala believes Vincent Kompany’s unwavering faith in his philosophy makes him the perfect fit for Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old will be playing under Kompany at the Allianz Arena next season after the former Burnley boss took over from Thomas Tuchel.

The attacking midfielder, who is about to play for Germany at Euro 2024, was quizzed about Kompany’s surprise switch in a press conference ahead of Friday’s opener against Scotland.

Musiala, who played for England at various youth levels, seemingly confirmed what many Burnley fans had long suspected – that Kompany had put his footballing principles above the need to get points to stay in the Premier League.

“I'm looking forward to working with Vincent Kompany in the new season,” he told BILD. “I've heard a lot about him from Leroy [Sane], they both played together at [Manchester] City.

“Another friend of mine played under Kompany at Burnley. He told me that Burnley played really good football.

“It's true that Burnley got relegated, but Kompany didn't want to get points with destructive or defensive football, he stuck to his philosophy. That's rare for a coach. I think his ideas fit well with Bayern. He's hungry to win titles.

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - JUNE 12: Jamal Musiala of Germany smiles during a press conference at adidas HQ Herzo-Base on June 12, 2024 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

“Leroy said: 'Kompany is a top professional and takes every training session seriously. He wants you to always be 100 percent mentally’. I'm looking forward to that.

“Kompany stands for ball possession, which fits with a top team and Bayern’s DNA.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know his ideas in pre-season and building a relationship with him.