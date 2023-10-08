'I've seen enough': MOTD pundit makes Burnley survival claim after another home defeat to Chelsea
The Clarets slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday to make it five straight losses in the league on home turf.
Burnley came into the game with some confidence after claiming their first league win of the season in midweek at the seventh attempt, overcoming fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town with a hard-earned 2-1 victory.
But they were brought back down to earth with a bang on Saturday after squandering a one-goal lead to lose in comfortable fashion at Turf Moor.
Heading into the international break, it leaves Vincent Kompany’s men on just four points from their opening eight games.
The Clarets certainly haven’t been helped by a horrid fixture list and Murphy is confident they will grow into the season and improve as the weeks go on.
“They’ve played some of the big boys at home to be fair to them,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.
“One small problem is that they want to play football, so when they come up against a really good footballing side they’re having some problems.
“But I’ve seen enough in some of their other performances against teams around them. I was at the game against Forest and they did well, they played well at Luton in midweek.
“I think there are three worse teams than Burnley and I think they will grow into the league. I like what they’re trying to do.
“They’ve done okay in parts of games. Even against Chelsea, at half-time they were level, so all is not lost just because they’ve had a bad start.”