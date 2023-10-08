News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

'I've seen enough': MOTD pundit makes Burnley survival claim after another home defeat to Chelsea

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy says he’s “seen enough” from Burnley despite their poor start to believe they can stay in the Premier League this season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany explains Jordan Beyer absence & why he made four ch...

The Clarets slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday to make it five straight losses in the league on home turf.

Burnley came into the game with some confidence after claiming their first league win of the season in midweek at the seventh attempt, overcoming fellow newly-promoted side Luton Town with a hard-earned 2-1 victory.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But they were brought back down to earth with a bang on Saturday after squandering a one-goal lead to lose in comfortable fashion at Turf Moor.

Heading into the international break, it leaves Vincent Kompany’s men on just four points from their opening eight games.

The Clarets certainly haven’t been helped by a horrid fixture list and Murphy is confident they will grow into the season and improve as the weeks go on.

“They’ve played some of the big boys at home to be fair to them,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Sander Berge of Burnley reacts after Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (not pictured) scores their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Sander Berge of Burnley reacts after Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (not pictured) scores their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Sander Berge of Burnley reacts after Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (not pictured) scores their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One small problem is that they want to play football, so when they come up against a really good footballing side they’re having some problems.

“But I’ve seen enough in some of their other performances against teams around them. I was at the game against Forest and they did well, they played well at Luton in midweek.

“I think there are three worse teams than Burnley and I think they will grow into the league. I like what they’re trying to do.

“They’ve done okay in parts of games. Even against Chelsea, at half-time they were level, so all is not lost just because they’ve had a bad start.”

Related topics:BurnleyDanny MurphyChelseaGary LinekerPremier LeagueLuton TownTurf Moor