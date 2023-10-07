Burnley boss Vincent Kompany explains Jordan Beyer absence & why he made four changes for Chelsea defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The defender was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s starting line-up and squad for this afternoon’s 4-1 defeat.

Beyer joins a seemingly ever-increasing injury list, which includes the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi.

The 23-year-old was one of four players to drop out of Burnley’s starting XI from their midweek 2-1 win against Luton Town.

Elsewhere, Vitinho, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert all came into the side to replace Connor Roberts, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni respectively.

Explaining Beyer’s absence and why he opted to make so many changes, Kompany said: “It’s an injury. Jordan is injured. That’s unfortunate for us and comes at a bad time.

“With the other changes, we had a lot of things that flagged up during the week. We had two tough away games [against Newcastle United and Luton] in quick succession.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“You come here and you play against another top side, so in the first-half you look like we had energy and we had those legs, but mistakes cost us.”

Despite taking the lead through Odobert on his first league start for the Clarets, Kompany’s men were ultimately well beaten on home turf once again.

Burnley have now lost all five of their opening five home games, shipping 16 goals during the process.

“It goes to show what this league is about. You play one half it’s not enough,” Kompany said.

“We come back in the second-half and within a couple of minutes we give away a penalty we should never give away in my opinion.

“The player can go and have a wonderful action and have a shot, it happens. But we go to ground and we get a penalty against us. Before you know it you don’t even get a chance to get into the half.

“From that moment onwards the dynamic of the game changed and in the second-half it was a tough, tough half for us.”