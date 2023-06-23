‘It’s widely known’: Leyton Orient boss seemingly confirms goalkeeper’s move to Burnley

The 29-year-old was offered a new contract to remain at Brisbane Road after helping lead the O’s to the League Two title last season.

But it looks like the shot stopper is set to snub that deal to make the move to Turf Moor, where he’s expected to provide stiff competition in Vincent Kompany’s goalkeeping department.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Wellens said: “We’ve lost a lot of players from last season. Six loanees have gone back and there will be a couple of players that leave.

“We’re going to lose a couple that we offered contracts to. I think it’s widely known that Lawrence Vigouroux will go to Burnley.

“He’s a massive loss, but he deserves it. We can’t speak highly enough of Lawrence and what he did last year.

“We didn’t want to lose him, but you don’t mind good professionals (getting a move up the ladder).

Vigouroux helped lead Orient to the League Two title last season

“Some of the things I asked Lawrence to do last year were of an elite level and sometimes he moaned about it, but I promised he was capable of doing it. He’s stuck with it, he’s done it and now he’s got an elite move, so I’m pleased for him.

“He will leave a big hole, but we will fill it and we’ll just move on with the players we’ve got.”

Vigouroux kept 24 clean sheets for Orient last season as he helped Wellens’ men win promotion to League One.

The Camden-born shot stopper spent time with Brentford, Tottenham and Liverpool at the start of his career before making his professional bow with non-league outfit Hyde United in 2013.

His first real taste of action came at Swindon Town, where Vigouroux worked under Wellens for the first time, before a failed move to Chilean outfit Everton de Viña del Mar in 2019.

He made his return to the UK a year later with Orient and has been there ever since, making 152 appearances across three-and-a-bit seasons.