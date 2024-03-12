'It's not my goal': David Fofana's selfless message after scoring Burnley scorcher against West Ham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old gave the Clarets the lead with his third goal for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

It was some strike too, picking out the top corner from 25 yards out after skipping past two challenges in the middle of the park.

The goal was the highlight of a disciplined first-half display from Vincent Kompany’s men, with a second arriving via an own goal in stoppage time.

“You’re always feeling good when you score, but I can say it’s not my goal, it’s the goal of the team because it was brilliant in the first-half,” Fofana told Clarets+.

“But still, I’m happy with the goal.”

The second, a strike from former Claret Danny Ings, came in the first minute of stoppage-time, much to Fofana’s frustration.

“I’m feeling not bad, but you know I’m also upset for the last goal,” he added.

“I can not be mad at my teammates, we are working hard and I know at the end of the game we’re getting tired. This is football.

“We just have to keep our heads up and keep working hard.”

The Ivorian added: “In the second-half it became difficult for us. We wanted to defend and when you defend against this team you have to work and you have to be smart.

“They scored two goals and they had the chance which was offside, but next time we have to be smart and work hard because you see against [Michail] Antonio and [Lucas] Paqueta, it’s difficult to defend against them.

“The next time we will work hard and listen to the coach, because he was a defender! We have to work hard and see what will happen for the next game.”

Despite West Ham levelling late on, Burnley still had two golden chances to snatch all three points at the death through Sander Berge and Josh Brownhill.

“We created a lot of chances, we never gave up. We always continued to work and to do something,” Fofana said.