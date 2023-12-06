'It's maybe disrespectful': Gary O'Neil pays Burnley the ultimate compliments after Wolves' narrow victory
O’Neil’s men edged past the Clarets at Molineux last night thanks to Hwang’s strike on the stroke of half-time.
It was an otherwise even encounter in the West Midlands, but once again Vincent Kompany’s men were left to rue a costly error after Dara O’Shea and Sander Berge combined to gift the hosts their winning goal.
When it was put to O’Neil that this was a case of “job done”, the Wolves chief had other ideas.
“It’s a massive win for us,” O’Neil said.
“I’ve watched a lot of Burnley, they’re very well organised and every team I’ve watched against them has struggled to progress up the pitch with the ball.
“So trying to convince the lads that we might not be able to play through this team the way we have done recently, and it might be a case of threatening the ball in behind, getting runners and even if you’re not successful, can you press the next one? We managed to get some success from that, but Burnley are a good side.
"It’s maybe disrespectful to say ‘job done’, because they won the Championship by some way and were big spenders in the summer.
“They have every right to be competitive at this level and no Premier League game is easy, so I’m really pleased. It’s a big win.”
Minutes before Wolves’ goal, Burnley squandered a golden chance to take the lead themselves when they also turned the ball over high up the pitch.
Jay Rodriguez should have scored when the ball fell for him just eight yards out, but Wolves’ stand-in keeper Dan Bentley stood tall to make the same. The shot stopper then got up quickly to deny Josh Brownhill on the rebound.
“The double save shouldn’t exist,” O’Neil added.
"To put ourselves in that situation from our own throw-in was absolutely crazy. I’m glad you didn’t have a microphone on me at that point!
“It was a big save from Bents and we managed to tidy a few bits up around that situation at half-time.
“Burnley weren’t causing us any issues and we didn’t need to create our own. We were much better second half and didn’t create out own issues.”