'It's football': David Fofana reflects on Burnley’s relegation, Turf Moor loan spell and Chelsea future

Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship is part of the ups and downs of football according to loanee David Fofana.

The striker was a second-half substitute on Saturday as Burnley’s fate was finally sealed with a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham.

Despite Burnley’s relegation finally being confirmed following a miserable campaign, Fofana says the players must remain positive and quickly look to the future.

"There's not much I have to say about our relegation,” he told Planet Football. “It's football, there are ups but also downs, it can happen. We've got to get on with it.

"The decisive game was today [at Spurs]. We had to win to keep our hopes of survival alive. The mood in the dressing room? [Despite the confirmed relegation] it was positive."

Fofana made 15 appearances during his time with the Clarets after joining the club on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

After two substitute appearances, Fofana soon became a regular starter for the Clarets, named in Kompany’s starting XI for nine straight games.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Datro Fofana of Burnley controls the ball under pressure from Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After an impressive start, scoring four times in his first eight games, the Ivorian’s form soon tailed off, leading him to be dropped for the 4-1 win against Sheffield United in April.

While Fofana did return for the draw against Manchester United, Lyle Foster was Kompany’s preferred choice in attack when he only played with one striker.

"It's life,” Fofana said.

“I had a bright start to my Burnley career but then the manager made his decisions. I don't want to go into details."

Once the season finishes next week, Fofana’s attention will turn back to his parent club, where he’s yet to make an impact.

The striker, who made the move to Stamford Bridge in January 2023, has only made three appearances for Chelsea.

This summer though he will have the chance to impress Mauricio Pochettino and force his way into the manager’s plans.

"I haven't thought about it yet,” he said. “I think I'll go back and why not do the pre-season with Chelsea?