'It's cost us': Vincent Kompany on how poor officiating has been a factor in Burnley's relegation

Vincent Kompany has suggested poor officiating was one of the factors behind Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship.

While the Clarets boss concedes his side just haven’t been good enough this season, he has consistently claimed that the level of refereeing in the Premier League hasn’t been to an acceptable standard.

Two decisions in particular stand out; Lyle Foster’s disallowed goal against Nottingham Forest after Sander Berge was wrongly penalised for handball, as well as Carlton Morris’ controversial late equaliser for Luton Town.

The fact both decisions came against direct relegation rivals has not been lost on Kompany, who also acknowledges his Burnley side have too often found themselves on the wrong end of fine margins – some self-inflicted, others perhaps not.

“There are two decisions there that have nothing to do with my players. It’s to do with people making decisions and actions,” he said.

“It’s logical though, it makes sense. We came up, Sheffield United, Luton and us, on paper we had to have a go financially but we were never resourced like the other clubs are, so you’re having to do something special.

“Part of that gap, there is inequality also which forces mistakes to happen. They don’t just happen because your players don’t pay attention. They happen because everything happens faster and you’re under more pressure.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“But that’s also the reason why you learn more because at the highest level is where you learn the most.

“I think there is a part of me that is saying we have to learn from our lessons from this season, but there’s also a part of me that could be chasing every answer for every problem we had this season.

“There’s a simple thing though, we could look at ourselves as if we’ve not done enough when we have done enough and it’s actually decisions that have gone against us.

“Of course we have to improve but I’ve said it before, I don’t think the level of officials was good enough this year although I do trust their intentions were right, I do trust they were trying their best and they want to be transparent.