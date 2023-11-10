'It gets us up in the morning': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on the motivation to prove the doubters wrong

The desire to prove the doubters wrong is the motivation that continues to fuel Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets head to North London this weekend to take on Arsenal looking to end a run of five straight defeats in all competitions.

With four of those losses coming in the league, it leaves Kompany’s men second from bottom in the table on just four points from 11 games.

Many observers have already written off Burnley, with an instant return to the Championship potentially on the cards.

But Kompany insists the club “lives” to prove that they belong in the top flight and have enough in the building to finish outside the bottom three come May next year.

“The whole club feels that, you can’t believe how much,” the Burnley boss said. “It gets us up every morning and it keeps us up at night as well.

“There is an entire club that lives for that.”

Burnley have lost nine of their 11 games so far this season, prompting question marks over their approach in the top flight.

When asked what can be done to resolve the problems, Kompany said: “Just working on the basics time and time again, making sure we give them support but okay, it’s something we could have predicted before the start of the season.“When you’re exposed to the highest level, it forces you into mistakes and there are a variety of them. But it’s a steep learning.

“It’s a moment for them to measure themselves against the best and to grow to become part of this elite level.

“What will frustrate me if there ever is a lack of effort. I keep mentioning habits, standards, it’s something that would get my blood boiling but there isn’t a lack of effort.

“There is an entire squad, an entire group of players who are doing everything they can every single day, the staff as well, those are the foundations of any successful team.