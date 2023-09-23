News you can trust since 1877
'It depends on him': Man Utd boss provides update on banished star ahead of Burnley clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Jadon Sancho will remain banished from his Manchester United squad for tonight’s clash against Burnley.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
The 23-year-old is still training away from the rest of the first-team after speaking out against his manager in a social media post.

The winger reportedly refused to apologise for his outburst – although he did end up deleting the post – and it is not clear whether or not he will play for United again.

"It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad," ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

Antony, another winger, is also unavailable for disciplinary reasons. The Brazilian has been granted a period of leave following accusations of assault against his former girlfriend.

It’s been a torrid start to the season for the Red Devils, who have lost their last three games in all competitions and four of their last five.

Ten Hag has also had a number of injuries to contend with in recent weeks, although the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount could come back into contention for tonight’s 8pm kick-off.

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Erik ten Hag of Manchester United seen during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on September 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Erik ten Hag of Manchester United seen during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on September 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

When asked if Maguire is the closest to returning after missing Wednesday night’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, the Dutchman said: “Maybe, as you say, Harry Maguire. We will see better after training [on Friday afternoon].

“But Varane will train and we will see. Amrabat, he will train and we will see. Mount, as well, but they all didn't play for a short or longer term. Varane, obviously, was the shortest [time] out."

