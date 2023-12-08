'It can't be about the individual': Vincent Kompany delivers message to Burnley's fringe players
The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Connor Roberts, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury, four players who were instrumental in last season’s Championship title triumph, have barely featured for the Clarets in recent weeks.
With Kompany opting to make minimal changes to his side, it’s meant opportunities have been hard to come by for some of those players outside the starting XI.
But with a busy festive schedule coming up, and with injuries and suspensions an inevitably, Kompany has told his players to ensure they’re ready for their chance.
When asked what his message is for Burnley’s fringe players, Kompany said: “Keep working hard.
“In the situation we’re in now, it can’t be about the individual. It has to be about the team.
“At some point everybody has an opportunity to show, so when you have the opportunity you have to make it clear to everyone. That’s how it works.”
One area of the pitch where Kompany is now blessed with options is at centre-back, with Jordan Beyer now back available after serving his one-game ban, Al-Dakhil, Dara O’Shea and Hjalmar Ekdal are also available.
Ekdal was handed his first Premier League start during the midweek defeat to Wolves, partnering O’Shea in the absence of Beyer, who missed out through suspension.
But Beyer is now back available for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, giving Kompany a selection headache in the centre of defence.
“Let them compete, let them perform. That’s what we’re after,” Kompany said.