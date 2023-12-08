'It can't be about the individual': Vincent Kompany delivers message to Burnley's fringe players

Vincent Kompany has told Burnley’s fringe players to keep working hard and to remain patient for their chance in the team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Connor Roberts, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury, four players who were instrumental in last season’s Championship title triumph, have barely featured for the Clarets in recent weeks.

With Kompany opting to make minimal changes to his side, it’s meant opportunities have been hard to come by for some of those players outside the starting XI.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with a busy festive schedule coming up, and with injuries and suspensions an inevitably, Kompany has told his players to ensure they’re ready for their chance.

When asked what his message is for Burnley’s fringe players, Kompany said: “Keep working hard.

“In the situation we’re in now, it can’t be about the individual. It has to be about the team.

“At some point everybody has an opportunity to show, so when you have the opportunity you have to make it clear to everyone. That’s how it works.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One area of the pitch where Kompany is now blessed with options is at centre-back, with Jordan Beyer now back available after serving his one-game ban, Al-Dakhil, Dara O’Shea and Hjalmar Ekdal are also available.

Ekdal was handed his first Premier League start during the midweek defeat to Wolves, partnering O’Shea in the absence of Beyer, who missed out through suspension.

But Beyer is now back available for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, giving Kompany a selection headache in the centre of defence.