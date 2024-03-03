Vincent Kompany throws curveball with team selection for Burnley's clash against Bournemouth
The Clarets boss has made three changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last week.
One is enforced, with Josh Cullen replacing the suspended Josh Brownhill, who serves a one-match ban following his red card.
Elsewhere, Vitinho and Jacob Bruun Larsen come into the side in place of Johann Gudmundsson and Zeki Amdouni.
With Charlie Taylor and Lorenz Assignon retaining their places in the starting XI, it remains to be seen where Vitinho will be playing.
It’s likely to remain a back four with Vitinho playing on the right wing, while Bruun Larsen features in a number 10 role.
Jordan Beyer misses out once again through injury, while Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all remain long-term absentees.
As for Bournemouth, injury doubt Dominic Solanke is fit enough to start.
The Cherries are without a win in the league since Boxing Day but remain 13th in the table, eight points clear of the dropzone.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Vitinho, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana
Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Delcroix, Cork, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Unal, Billing, Kinsey
Referee: David Coote