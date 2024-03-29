Vincent Kompany discusses 'honour' of Burnley's James Trafford getting England call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after James Trafford was promoted from the Under-21 side to get his first taste of senior action during the recent international break.

The 21-year-old didn’t get to play against Belgium on Tuesday, but he was included in the squad and watched on from the bench at Wembley.

“We’re very proud of it as a club to have a player in the England team. I don’t think there’s a greater honour for a club,” Kompany said.

“But I’ve told you this so many times about the fact he will be a very good goalkeeper for England.

“At this moment in time, we only take it as a positive and everything else is just for him to keep progressing and keep fighting for his spot.”

Trafford’s promotion to the senior setup was just the boost he would have needed after his surprise dropping against Brentford the previous week.

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: James Trafford of England in action during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 25, 2024 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kompany opted to take the former Manchester City man out of his starting line-up for the first time in the league this season, with Arijanet Muric instead getting the nod.

While it was a huge talking point among supporters, Kompany played down the decision.

“It’s not too difficult. You say a lot was made of it, but from my side nothing was made of it,” he said.