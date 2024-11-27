Burnley FC manager Scott Parker is hopeful Josh Brownhill and Jeremy Sarmiento will be fit for the weekend’s trip to Stoke.

Brownhill was a surprise omission from Tuesday night’s lineup against Coventry while goalscorer Sarmiento appeared to be holding his groin when he was replaced by Luca Koleosho midway through the second half.

When asked about Brownhill, who came off towards the end of the Bristol game, Parker said: “I’m hoping he'll be ok for the weekend. It was a quick turnaround tonight; probably just a little bit too early for him. He’ll be fine for the weekend, hopefully.”

Scott Parker was extremely pleased with how the Clarets acquitted themselves against Coventry. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sarmiento’s nicely worked goal right at the start of the second half was the breakthrough the Clarets had been desperately searching for after a dominant first half display. And Parker believes their hard work in training is beginning to pay off in the final third.

"We've been working tirelessly on the training ground. I think that's been well documented, in terms of us trying to be a bit more forceful in that final third. Bodies in the box at that moment, Connor overlap, and Jez then needs to get good contact, and that's what he does.

"I think overall it was a really good display. I thought first half, total domination. I thought we controlled the game – starting to look every bit of the team we want to be. And it was another clean sheet against a very good side. They pose a real threat, and we seemed to nullify that. And then like I said, domination first and foremost, and then second half, nudge our way in. [We] get a good goal at a good time. And then CJ's first goal as well.

"I feel we were well worthy of the three points. I thought overall, it was a very good performance.”

With it being a three-game week, Parker acknowledged it was understandable legs might start getting tired towards the back-end of games. He said he was hopeful that’s all it was with Sarmiento, who last week was in South America playing for Ecuador.

“[He was] fiddling around with his groin a little bit; said it was a little bit tight. It’s something we need to be aware of; see how he comes in [to training]. I don't think it's too much. I don't think it's too bad. I think he'll be okay, but obviously Jez goes away, and travels quite far when he goes away – back-end of the game it could just be a little bit of cramp, a little bit of tiredness.”