The Ecuadorian midfielder broke the deadlock just two minutes into the second half, following a largely forgettable first 45 minutes. Coventry rarely threatened James Trafford's goal, and with 10 minutes remaining Scott Parker's men wrapped up the three points courtesy of a first senior goal for CJ Egan-Riley.

It had been seven games since Burnley last scored two in a match, and after a lacklustre first half where the only real glimpse of goal came when Jaidon Antony had a shot blocked following good link-up play from Jay Rodriguez and Connor Roberts, the best it seemed the Turf Moor faithful could hope for was a third 1-0 on the spin.

Enter Sarmiento. On the bench for Saturday's game after only landing back in the country on Thursday from a South America World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, the 22-year-old showed no sign of jet lag as he flew across the pitch before laying the ball off to Anthony. He found Roberts, who pulled the back into the box where Sarmiento was on hand to finish off the move he started.

Coventry rallied briefly around the hour mark, but their efforts amounted to little. Ben Sheaf’s rising shot and Joel Latibeaudiere’s wayward header their only notable chances.

Unlike the frantic all-hands-on-deck defending needed to see out the Bristol game, Burnley’s backline had a more composed evening. Maxime Esteve and Egan-Riley were imperious once again, and it was the latter whose chipped cross from a tight angle floated over Bradley Collins in the Coventry goal to double Burnley's lead.

Coventry thought they had halved the deficit in spectacular fashion when Ephron Mason-Clarke overhead kick flew past Trafford, but the assistant referee’s flag cut the celebrations short.

The last time the Clarets won three games in the row was at the end of their title-winning 2022/23 season. And with this side now sitting second in the league, following Sunderland's 0-0 draw with West Brom, and momentum growing, it’s certainly looking like they’ll be there or thereabouts come May.

1 . Jeremy Sarmiento - 7 Quiet first 45, but provided Burnley with the moment of magic they needed to break down a stubborn Coventry side. Made way for Luca Koleosho midway through the second half.

2 . James Trafford - 7 Very little to do. Assured with the ball at his feet. Caught in no-man's land once from one cross, but also connected with a couple of good punches.

3 . Connor Roberts - 8 Marauded up and down the right flank all night. Linked up excellently with Anthony, and put a number of good crosses into the box.