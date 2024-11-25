Burnley FC manager Scott Parker talked up the importance of momentum as the Clarets recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets left Ashton Gate with all three points following a hard fought 1-0 win against a Bristol City side who had only lost once at home before Saturday’s lunchtime encounter.

And while Parker was quick to praise his team’s desire and bravery, he also admitted they would need to work on wrestling back lost momentum in games if they are to make things easier for themselves in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 1-0 win over Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I thought we started the game pretty well, especially coming to a tough place where the conditions were really poor as well. We started the game ok, eased our way into it, was well worthy of our goal – a very good goal from us. Second half started slow and then we had a 15 to 20 minute spell where we were every bit of the team we want to be – miss a couple of big, big chances – and no denying after that, momentum definitely swung, and at that point you just need to dig to grind something out. We know we need to learn how we can get that momentum back with the ball, and some control. Saying that though, the desire, the courage the bravery my players showed at the end of that game, to defend that box, and give us another clean sheet, which gave us the foundation to go on to win the game 1-0.

“The last 15 to 20 minutes, we were cramped in, and we couldn't really get out; and that happens in football. In professional sport, momentum always swings and when we had the momentum in the second half, you need to put the game away, and if you score the chance we had – the big one – it's probably a little bit of an easier game for us. But that wasn't the case, and in that moment the momentum swung; they commit bodies, and the ball is just coming in our box. Now it just comes down to one's belief, and there's not really a lot tactical at that moment. It's just about defending the goal like your life depends in it and let’s get out of here. This team has those traits, and they showed me every bit of that.”

Victory at home tomorrow night against Coventry would see the Clarets make it three from three for the first time this season. And Parker said he could now see side his beginning to progress in the right way.

"Games come thick and fast in this division, and when you analyse the season so far, it's been a real positive start for us. Of course, some more wins we would have liked; some games that we drew which we would like to have been the other end of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two wins now back to back though, and we’re progressing in the right way, I think. That last game I think it was 20 shots 7 on target; today is 15 and 5. XG slowly creeping up. I think we're very clear on where we need to improve and we've been working tirelessly to try and keep improving that. I don't think you can look past how solid this team is; we've conceded six goals in 15 games – it's pretty remarkable really.

“This is a team that have some real core traits and some core foundations in them that can see games out, and that's down to the hard work.”