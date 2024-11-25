25 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's win against Bristol City at Ashton Gate

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:48 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:56 BST
A travelling crowd of 1,435 watched on as Burnley claimed a 1-0 win against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Jaidon Anthony reacted first to score the games only goal as the Clarets moved to within two points of leaders Leeds United at the top of the Championship.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

Burnley fans at Ashton Gate for the Championship fixture against Bristol City.

