Jaidon Anthony reacted first to score the games only goal as the Clarets moved to within two points of leaders Leeds United at the top of the Championship.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
1 / 7
Jaidon Anthony reacted first to score the games only goal as the Clarets moved to within two points of leaders Leeds United at the top of the Championship.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.