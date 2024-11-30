Scott Parker delighted to come through gruelling three-game week with maximum points

By John Deehan
Published 30th Nov 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 21:14 BST

Burnley FC boss Scott Parker said he was delighted with how his team had come through a testing three-game week.
The Clarets have secured maximum points across the seven days, beating Bristol City, Coventry City, and Stoke City. This impressive run, following their win over Swansea before the international break, has lifted them to second place in the Championship, just two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.

Parker said: “It's [becoming] a very good habit. Obviously, big week for us – a three-game week – and we've come out of it with maximum points. Overall, today was a really good performance. We've come to a very difficult place here. I think they've been very, very resilient and got some really good results. We knew the challenge ahead today. I thought first half it was a bit of a boxing match in that sense, both jabbing away a little bit. We had some goodish moments and they certainly did as well. We protected our goal like our life depended on it, and the same with them.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Burnley manager Scott Parker celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Burnley FC at Bet365 Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)placeholder image
“Second half [we] changed a couple little things in terms of how we needed to probably go about how they set up today. [It was] the first time they played a back five in some weeks, so that was a probably a bit of a surprise to us. Got to half time where we could obviously manage that a little bit. And second half, it was first class really. I thought we looked a real threat. I thought, solid as always, but going forward in terms of how we're starting to look, there was some real good stuff.”

