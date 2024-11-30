25 images of Burnley fans arriving at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 30th Nov 2024, 14:34 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City.

Following a run of three successive victories, the Clarets faithful are hopeful Scott Parker’s men can add another three points with victory over The Potters.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at the bet365 Stadium for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyStoke CityTurf MoorScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice