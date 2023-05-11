The striker, who joined the Clarets from Swansea on loan in January, is expected to make his move to Turf Moor permanent in the coming weeks.

A lack of match sharpness hampered the 22-year-old’s impact following his arrival, but he still managed to find the net twice, and is promising supporters the best is yet to come.

Michael Obafemi celebrates with teammates after the Middlesbrough match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport

“It’s been amazing. I haven’t played as much as I would have liked, but I came here not fit, not 100%. I’m happy though to have contributed a couple of goals – one of which was to keep the streak alive.

"I'm so happy to be here. The boys are amazing, the team's amazing. And the fans are absolutely amazing. The support I’ve had since I’ve been here has been incredible. Even when I was playing at Swansea, I knew the Burnley fans were amazing.”

The Republic of Ireland international said Tuesday’s victory parade was the icing on the cake on an unforgettable Championship campaign – but he was already looking ahead to next season.

“Next season we go hard at it. [The Premier League] doesn’t intimidate me. I want to become the best player that I possibly can.