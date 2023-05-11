Michael Obafemi wants Burnley FC to put on a show for the fans next season
Michael Obafemi has told Burnley fans the team is ready to put on a show for them in the Premier League next season.
The striker, who joined the Clarets from Swansea on loan in January, is expected to make his move to Turf Moor permanent in the coming weeks.
A lack of match sharpness hampered the 22-year-old’s impact following his arrival, but he still managed to find the net twice, and is promising supporters the best is yet to come.
“It’s been amazing. I haven’t played as much as I would have liked, but I came here not fit, not 100%. I’m happy though to have contributed a couple of goals – one of which was to keep the streak alive.
"I'm so happy to be here. The boys are amazing, the team's amazing. And the fans are absolutely amazing. The support I’ve had since I’ve been here has been incredible. Even when I was playing at Swansea, I knew the Burnley fans were amazing.”
The Republic of Ireland international said Tuesday’s victory parade was the icing on the cake on an unforgettable Championship campaign – but he was already looking ahead to next season.
“Next season we go hard at it. [The Premier League] doesn’t intimidate me. I want to become the best player that I possibly can.
"Even on the first day of training I could see what the lads were top of the league – and I’m happy that I’ve played a part maintaining that. Everybody here deserves this reward. We enjoy it now, but then it's about next season; and we will put on a show for the fans.”