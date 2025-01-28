'Mature': Simon Jordan weighs in on Burnley's style of play following Leeds United bore draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has praised Scott Parker for the “sensible” and “mature” way he’s building Burnley up from the back.

It comes after the Clarets played out a 0-0 draw with league leaders Leeds United on Monday night, which extended their unbeaten run to 17 games.

Defensively Burnley have been supreme this season, shipping just nine goals in 29 games and keeping a remarkable 20 clean sheets.

But nine of those 29 league games have ended goalless and in front of goal Parker’s side continues to struggle.

When asked about Burnley’s style of play, Jordan said: "There’s too much idealism in football and too much about philosophies, rather than the overriding aspect, which is: how do you win football matches?

"Yes of course it’s about entertainment and in the end, sport is becoming more and more about entertainment and more and more about people wanting to be entertained, rather than just cheering their team on.

"I understand that, because that’s the way it’s gone and that’s the way it’s going to keep going, but their defensive record is remarkable. There’s not a team across all 92 teams that has got anything vaguely resembling only conceding nine goals.

"The job Chris Wilder has done at Sheffield United is brilliant, Leeds United are doing a great job because they’ve got a manager under huge pressure given the expectations to get Leeds back to the Premier League.

"Scott Parker, after a period of time where I was very critical of him because I thought he was unwise to say the things he said about the Bournemouth ownership and he got served up for it, he’s been over to Belgium and not been a great success there, but he’s come back to Burnley off the back of Vincent Kompany inexplicably being rewarded for Burnley’s relegation by getting the Bayern Munich job and he now has to rebuild them.

"He has to rebuild them in a realistic fashion and what he’s basically saying is that for in order for the team to be offensively appealing, they have to be stable as a unit and build from the back to be able to get into better positions to score goals. I think that’s quite a sensible, mature way of looking at it.

"They’re third in the league, they probably need to score a few more goals but defensively it’s remarkable. They’ve conceded nine goals in 29 games.”

Presenter Jim White then countered this argument by claiming a game with only one shot on target, which came in the 89th minute, made for dull viewing.

"It’s not great, but ultimately they got a point and they move on,” Jordan responded.

"Parker accepts it and doesn’t shy away from it. He doesn’t suggest he’s steeped in one particular philosophy, he’s saying we need to build stability.

"He’s saying to get Burnley out of the Championship, this is the best way to do it with the talent pool I’ve got available. But he does acknowledge they need to be more entertaining.

"There’s something to be said about not conceding goals. It’s not the vogue terminology because people will think about Jurassic managers that only play a certain way, but I don’t go to a football match thinking: ‘I’m really looking forward to the opposition scoring against me’.”