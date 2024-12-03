Clarets boss Scott Parker described Josh Laurent’s performance against Stoke as “first class” as he revealed just how long the midfielder has been a transfer target of his.

Laurent lined up against his former team on Saturday after coming into the side for the Coventry game midweek following Josh Brownhill’s injury.

It was yet another assured display from the 29-year-old, who signed from the Potters in the summer for a fee believed to be worth up to £1m. His career could well have taken a different path, though, if Parker had landed him while at Bournemouth.

Josh Laurent holds off Tatsuki Seko of Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Josh is a player I wanted to sign, for probably the last two-and-a-half years. When I was at Bournemouth I was in touching distance of signing him, but it didn't materialise and yeah, I'm very pleased that I managed to get that sort of player in. Always a player that I hugely respected in terms of his quality, his physical attributes; he's a driver in those moments, so pleased to have him in.

“And coming back to his old old stadium was obviously maybe a little bit risky for me, and it certainly crossed my mind, a player coming back and the emotion of that – how one maybe tries to hard – but he was first class.”