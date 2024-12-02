Second half goals from Jay Rodriguez and Josh Brownhill secured the victory as the Clarets moved up to second in the Championship.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
1. 1
Burnley fans at the bet365 Stadium as the Clarets won 2-0 to go second in the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
