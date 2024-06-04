Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew coy over Burnley FC job links
The Sun reported that the Clarets had contacted the 62-year-old over the vacancy, but the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager wasn’t giving much away when quizzed on TalkSport.
“It’s nice to be linked with them if nothing else. They’re well positioned, I think their squad is good enough and the ownership is well organised and has got finances. Maybe they’re in a better position than Leicester were last year to rebound.
“Whoever gets the job, it’s going to be a great opportunity. Myself, it’s the sort of challenge I’d like to do because I’d like to take the team back to the Prem. I set teams up to get back to the Prem with Reading, West Ham and Southampton, so I’d be open to it.
“Whether that is known or whether it’s just that rumour that’s got out, rather than an actual link.”
When asked if he’s spoken to Burnley, Pardew added: “I wouldn’t tell you if I had.”
