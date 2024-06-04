Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Pardew has called the Burnley FC job ‘a great opportunity’ amid speculation he has been sounded out over the position.

The Sun reported that the Clarets had contacted the 62-year-old over the vacancy, but the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager wasn’t giving much away when quizzed on TalkSport.

“It’s nice to be linked with them if nothing else. They’re well positioned, I think their squad is good enough and the ownership is well organised and has got finances. Maybe they’re in a better position than Leicester were last year to rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Pardew

“Whoever gets the job, it’s going to be a great opportunity. Myself, it’s the sort of challenge I’d like to do because I’d like to take the team back to the Prem. I set teams up to get back to the Prem with Reading, West Ham and Southampton, so I’d be open to it.

“Whether that is known or whether it’s just that rumour that’s got out, rather than an actual link.”