'Deserves his opportunity': Scott Parker heaps praise on CJ Egan-Riley as defender nets first career goal
The young defender has been a vital brick within a claret and blue wall few teams have been able to get around this season.
But it was at the other end of the pitch against Coventry where the 21-year-old cemented a career highlight he will remember forever – his first professional goal.
Speaking to Clarets + after the game, he did say that while he would have loved to have meant it, he was just trying to stand up a cross to the back post.
A slice of good fortune maybe, but one is boss felt he richly deserved.
“I’m pleased for CJ,” said Scott Parker. “CJ's been immense since he's come in – a young boy that’s probably not had a lot of opportunities since he's been at the football club. And he deserved that goal tonight. He's been the backbone, and a driving force with this back four, back five. In terms of the clean sheets, and the defensive work of this team, CJ has brought a lot of quality. He deserves his opportunity, and he's taking it with both hands. I'm really, really pleased for him.”
Another game, another clean sheet for the Clarets – a remarkable 11 in 17 leagues game now.
“it’s absolutely incredible, to be honest with you,” added Parker. “I've been involved in teams that give you a foundation, and a structure, in terms of keeping clean sheets but at this present moment in time – this side – like I always say, you keep that door locked, it gives you an opportunity to win games, and I'm really reluctant to just point out the back four and back five because there's so much more to it than just that.
‘Of course, there's other elements to our game that we need to improve, but fundamentally to a man, this team, whether you're a number nine in this team, or you're a defender, there's a real desire to protect our goal and give us that platform.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.