25 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's win against Coventry City at Turf Moor

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
A crowd of 18,923 watched on as Burnley claimed a 2-0 win against Coventry City at Turf Moor.

Second half goals from Jeremy Sarmiento and CJ Egan-Riley secured the victory as the Clarets moved up to second in the Championship.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Coventry City.

