'Inside the dressing room': Josh Brownhill delivers defiant message after Burnley's poor start to the season

Josh Brownhill remains confident Burnley will put points on the board and begin to climb up the table after the international break.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
The Clarets languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three after taking just four points from their opening eight games.

Their latest defeat came on Saturday when they squandered a one-goal lead to lose 4-1 at home to Chelsea, which was their fifth defeat in as many games at Turf Moor.

The fixture list has been far from kind to Vincent Kompany’s men, but it does begin to ease up following their return from the two-week international break.

“I’m devastated really,” Brownhill told Clarets+ following the defeat to Chelsea.

“I thought in the first-half we were pretty good. We obviously got ourselves ahead against a really good team who are always going to create chances, so to go in at 1-1, you’d take that.

“Unfortunately it was an own goal and then we give away a penalty early into the second-half which gives them the momentum and they’ve got some good players, so before you know it we’re down 4-1.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks dejected after Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (not pictured) scores their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks dejected after Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (not pictured) scores their sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
“It was a disappointing first-half but we just have to rally round each other. It’s been a really tough start.

“After the international break, we’ve got some very winnable games. Inside the dressing room we feel like we’re going to pick up some points.”

All five of Burnley’s home games have come against sides you would typically consider to be in contention for European qualification.

Their four points, meanwhile, have come against Nottingham Forest and Luton Town respectively, two sides that are likely to be in and around the Clarets come the end of the season.

“All we want to do is show we can compete against these sides and put points on the board, especially at home,” Brownhill said.

“We haven’t done that so far this season, but the fans have been brilliant. Hopefully they can stick with us and realise when you’re playing against the top teams it’s really difficult. It’s not easy.

“If they stick with us I’m sure we’ll be fine because there are some games coming up where you’d like to think we’ll start getting more points on the board and climb up the table a bit more.”

