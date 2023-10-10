'Inside the dressing room': Josh Brownhill delivers defiant message after Burnley's poor start to the season
The Clarets languish inside the Premier League’s bottom three after taking just four points from their opening eight games.
Their latest defeat came on Saturday when they squandered a one-goal lead to lose 4-1 at home to Chelsea, which was their fifth defeat in as many games at Turf Moor.
The fixture list has been far from kind to Vincent Kompany’s men, but it does begin to ease up following their return from the two-week international break.
“I’m devastated really,” Brownhill told Clarets+ following the defeat to Chelsea.
“I thought in the first-half we were pretty good. We obviously got ourselves ahead against a really good team who are always going to create chances, so to go in at 1-1, you’d take that.
“Unfortunately it was an own goal and then we give away a penalty early into the second-half which gives them the momentum and they’ve got some good players, so before you know it we’re down 4-1.
“It was a disappointing first-half but we just have to rally round each other. It’s been a really tough start.
“After the international break, we’ve got some very winnable games. Inside the dressing room we feel like we’re going to pick up some points.”
All five of Burnley’s home games have come against sides you would typically consider to be in contention for European qualification.
Their four points, meanwhile, have come against Nottingham Forest and Luton Town respectively, two sides that are likely to be in and around the Clarets come the end of the season.
“All we want to do is show we can compete against these sides and put points on the board, especially at home,” Brownhill said.
“We haven’t done that so far this season, but the fans have been brilliant. Hopefully they can stick with us and realise when you’re playing against the top teams it’s really difficult. It’s not easy.
“If they stick with us I’m sure we’ll be fine because there are some games coming up where you’d like to think we’ll start getting more points on the board and climb up the table a bit more.”