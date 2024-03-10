'I'll have my opinion': Chris Wilder aims dig at Burnley as Sheffield United boss questions media 'narrative'
The two newly-promoted outfits have been level on points at the bottom of the table in recent weeks, with the Blades languishing at the foot of the table owing to their worst goal difference.
But they leapfrogged Burnley into 19th place after drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday, having led until the final minute.
Vincent Kompany’s men, who thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 earlier in the campaign while Paul Heckingbottom was still in charge, have the chance to move back ahead when they take on West Ham this afternoon.
Whatever the result, it’s looking increasingly likely that both Burnley and Sheffield United are heading back to the Championship.
But with the three newly-promoted clubs currently occupying the three spots in the relegation zone, Wilder has questioned why it’s always his Sheffield United side that are the brunt of the jokes.
He told Match of the Day: “There’s the narrative, isn’t there?
“There is the narrative of Sheffield United being the worst team in the world. Burnley, we are all waiting for them to kick in and everything happens with them and Luton are going for Europe. That seems to be the narrative.
“I think it might be a little bit off it on certain things but there you go, I’ll have my opinion on that one.”
Prior to their draw at the Vitality Stadium, Sheffield United had lost six of their last seven.
At Bramall Lane, the South Yorkshire outfit have shipped an alarming 21 goals in their last four games.