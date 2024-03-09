'I have no doubt': Vincent Kompany adamant he will be proven right on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford
It’s been a challenging season for the 21-year-old, who made the move to Turf Moor from Manchester City last summer.
While not solely to blame, Trafford has shipped 60 goals in 27 games this term, and has been guilty of making some costly errors.
With the goalkeeper’s confidence appearing to take a hit in recent weeks, it’s led to calls from supporters for number two Arijanet Muric - a key member of last season’s Championship title win - to get a chance in between the sticks.
While Kompany doesn’t want to get drawn into a debate about individuals, he did make a fascinating claim about the trust he’s put in Trafford.
“I keep it simple, I focus on the team right now. I have no desire to open up any individual conversations about this,” he said.
“It’s a decision. At the end of the day, the biggest thing is that eventually I will definitely be right. I have no doubt about this.
“Right now for the team, it’s as a team because if you go through the team and what’s happened this season, you can go from one to another, right? You start one conversation and then you have another conversation, where do you end?
“We have to stick together. It won’t ever be perfect but that’s the only way we’re going to get results.”
Kompany has previously gone on record with his claim that Trafford will one day be a regular for England’s senior side.
Despite his mixed displays this season, that assertion hasn’t changed.
“To me it’s that obvious, but in the end all this talk of the future, I don’t really think about it that much,” he added.
“I know that, but in the end the main thing for me is that I could let everyone go with a machine gun through the squad in that sense, because then it’s the mistake from this, there’s the guy who missed the ball in front of the goal…
“But at this moment in time, the only thing they need to hear from me is that I trust and believe in them more than anyone in the outside world - and I do that, every single day.”