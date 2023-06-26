The 22-year-old played under Kompany at Anderlecht, where he scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 appearances.

His form in Belgium earned the forward a move to Serie A side Bologna, where he’s since endured a challenging first season in Italy, scoring just twice in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his lack of goalscoring form, Zirkzee is still a player with plenty of potential – having previously represented German giants Bayern Munich and netting seven goals in eight appearances for the Netherland’s Under-21 side.

Addressing the notion of reuniting with Kompany at Turf Moor, Zirkzee told Flemish outlet Het Nieuwsblad: “Has Kompany called yet? No, although I am in contact with many other Burnley staff.

“Not necessarily about a transfer. But if Vinny calls, it might open a door that I would like to walk through.”

Zirkzee played for both ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord as a youngster before earning a move to Munich in 2017.

Could Zirkzee be reunited with Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor?

The striker made his debut two years later, against Tottenham no less in the Champions League.

He scored four times in 12 outings for Munich, where he also enjoyed loan spells with both Parma and Anderlecht.

Zirkzee, who has previously turned down Everton on two occasions, was also linked with Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham last summer.