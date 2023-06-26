News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

'If Vinny calls': Ex-Bayern Munich striker - previously of interest to Everton, Newcastle United & West Ham - teases Burnley move

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has seemingly expressed a desire to reunite with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Vincent Kompany makes one key promise discussing Burnley's main objective back i...

The 22-year-old played under Kompany at Anderlecht, where he scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 appearances.

His form in Belgium earned the forward a move to Serie A side Bologna, where he’s since endured a challenging first season in Italy, scoring just twice in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite his lack of goalscoring form, Zirkzee is still a player with plenty of potential – having previously represented German giants Bayern Munich and netting seven goals in eight appearances for the Netherland’s Under-21 side.

Addressing the notion of reuniting with Kompany at Turf Moor, Zirkzee told Flemish outlet Het Nieuwsblad: “Has Kompany called yet? No, although I am in contact with many other Burnley staff.

“Not necessarily about a transfer. But if Vinny calls, it might open a door that I would like to walk through.”

Zirkzee played for both ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord as a youngster before earning a move to Munich in 2017.

Could Zirkzee be reunited with Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor?Could Zirkzee be reunited with Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor?
Could Zirkzee be reunited with Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor?
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The striker made his debut two years later, against Tottenham no less in the Champions League.

He scored four times in 12 outings for Munich, where he also enjoyed loan spells with both Parma and Anderlecht.

Zirkzee, who has previously turned down Everton on two occasions, was also linked with Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham last summer.

Standing at 6ft 4ins, Zirkzee is renowned for his hold-up play and ability to come short. He’s also noted for his movement in the box and footwork in tight areas.

Related topics:West HamBurnleyEvertonNewcastle United