'I won't deviate': Vincent Kompany to stick to Burnley's plan despite horrid home form
Saturday’s 2-0 reversal at the hands of Crystal Palace means the Clarets have now lost all six of their games at Turf Moor this season.
All four of Burnley’s points have come on the road, but Kompany knows his side must improve irrespective of if they’re playing at home or away.
“When you have four points, it’s an away and home form, it’s not like I can say we have unbelievable away form,” he said.
“It’s tough and even in the home games we can’t all of a sudden think this is going to be an easy game, but the performance was good, but the result was not good.
“I won’t deviate and take myself into anything other than making sure we stay on plan, we stay ready to get the best out of this team.
“It’s not in my style to get knocked off the ball, right? You have to have an idea as a manager and whoever says that style is the solution is a fool. The solution is good coaching, the solution is better players – and I’m not saying we need better players, it’s getting better or having the best players – and those are the foundations.
“Sometimes some of them are solved by good finances, but those are the foundations of what decides the results much more than anything else.”
It’s an away game next up for the Clarets, who take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.