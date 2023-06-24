'I want to push myself': New Burnley signing Dara O'Shea opens up on West Brom switch

The defender, who cost a rumoured £7m fee, had a brief taste of the Premier League during his time at The Hawthorns – a stint that only whetted his appetite.

“It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going,” he told the club’s official website.

“I heard rumblings at the end of last season and it’s been ongoing for a couple of weeks, so when you’re in the moment it feels like ages, so I’m happy to be here now.”

O’Shea added: "I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals, push up and be a competitive team in the Premier League.

"I’m at the stage of my career now where I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and also I can help them too.

O'Shea makes the move to Turf Moor from West Brom

“Since West Brom dropped out of the Premier League it’s been an aim of mine to get back there. Unfortunately it didn’t happen with West Brom but I’m here now in the position I am.

“That time there really pushed me on, I saw the potential of what I could progress to. It’s the best league in the world with the best players, so I’m all for that.”

The Irishman made the move to the West Midlands in 2015 from Irish outfit St Kevin’s Boys.

The Dublin-born centre-back ended up making 107 appearances in total for the Baggies, with 31 of those coming in the Premier League, scoring seven times.

Despite his close affinity to the club, O’Shea knew this was a move he couldn’t afford to turn down.

“It’s a tough one for me because I’ve been at West Brom for eight years,” he conceded. “I’ve come through since I was 16 and I’ve done really well for myself there.