'I think...': Leeds United star makes big Burnley claim ahead of promotion showdown
Scott Parker’s men will be looking to complete the double over the current league leaders and move level on points with Leeds with a win at Turf Moor tonight.
The Clarets came away with a 1-0 victory at Elland Road in the reverse fixture, with Luca Koleosho’s winning goal coming after a costly slip from Solomon.
But despite the result, the 25-year-old remains confident Daniel Farke’s side are the superior outfit.
"I remember this game especially because I slipped and it cost us a goal," he said. "But I think we're the better team.
"When Burnley played here, we lost the game, but we were the better side. We controlled the game. We got many chances which we didn't take advantage of, but hopefully if we make the same game as a few months ago I think we're going to win this game.
"We have a really big game on Monday, but each and every game is a big game for us.
"Of course, when you play Burnley away, one of the contenders to win the league or to get promoted it's an even bigger game. But three points is three points.
"We took three points in our last game [against Norwich], and we want to do it away in Burnley and we don't want to come and just get a good result that will keep us in the top two, we want to come and win this game, definitely."
