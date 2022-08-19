"I have always lived for derbies, no matter the shirt I have worn" - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ahead of Blackpool clash

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten years ago, came one of his most memorable moments, as he headed home David Silva's corner to beat United at the Etihad to leapfrog the Red Devils in the title race with two games to play.

City had clawed back an eight-point deficit in four games, and there would be further drama to come, of course, before the Blues landed their first Premier League triumph.

Saturday may not be 'the' derby, for Burnley fans - the visit of Blackpool ranks even below Preston in order of importance, I would suggest.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on April 30, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But Kompany is eagerly anticipating his first taste of a Lancashire hot-pot, and hopes, like he did against United, one of his players can grasp the nettle and create a moment to remember.

Asked for his favourite derby memory, Kompany smiled: "There's always the 6-1! It's difficult, but I'll go for the goal (against United).

"If I speak about those days, the magnitude of these type of moments...if I bring it back to my players, every derby is a chance to do something a little more meaningful than any other game.

"When you have a 46-game season, a lot can be forgotten, but these games stay, that's what they're there for."

Many managers may say 'it's only another game', but to the supporters, they aren't, especially against that lot down the M65.

And Kompany is happy to build up the importance of such occasions: "Usually players and managers try to tone it down a bit and play it down, I'm happy to give it the importance it deserves.

"You are in this game to win and have titles, but not everyone gets titles, so the next best thing is to win derbies and games against big sides or whatever, they are your trophy games, and derbies are a big part of that, whether you play against Blackpool, or Wigan, or the other one I won't name!

"They are important games."

He added: "I have always lived for derbies, no matter the shirt I have worn.

"It gives the fans something extra.

"These games always have a little bit more pressure, but it is something that can help us grow, and I hope the team will be out there with a positive performance, and on top of that, the result."

Asked whether it feels different when you wake up ahead of derby days, he admitted: "It does, but I do admit it's probably going to grow with the years.

"I'm hearing about them now, so I'm trying to understand, but I do feel our team has the right ingredients for a derby, in terms of the intensity you can see, and I don't expect anything else."

That intensity can work for and against you in the heat of a derby, calling for fire in the heart and ice in the head, but Kompany won't alter what he wants from his players: "I've been part of many successful derbies, the biggest mistake is, and I've not known any great team do it, is to change everything you do in the derby, I don't care if it's AC Milan against Inter, any league, Ajax-Feyenoord...