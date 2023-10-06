'I can't deny': Vincent Kompany discusses 'relief' of Burnley's first league win ahead of Chelsea clash

Vincent Kompany insists his Burnley side won’t be getting carried away after sealing their first league win of the season.

After losing five of their first six games, the Clarets recorded their first three points with a hard-earned 2-1 win against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Like London buses, Kompany’s men have the chance to follow it up with another win when they host Chelsea at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

While Kompany was delighted to get up and running, he’s adamant it won’t change his side’s approach ahead of this weekend's game and beyond.

“I can’t deny it must be a sense of relief for a lot of the players [to win their first game], especially the ones who had never won in the Premier League,” he said.

“But I think for us now it’s reminding ourselves we move on. We’ve got Chelsea soon and that’s obviously a key game for us.

“I’m not a big believer of confidence. I know ideally you want it and you want confidence and momentum, but I think you’ve got to build your own confidence in moments where you might not have the results.

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, embraces Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, following the the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 03, 2023 in Luton, England.

“I think confidence comes from consistency and doing what you should be doing every time and trusting that you can do it and that you belong there.

“I hope they had confidence before Luton but there’s no doubt in my mind we can take positives from that game into the Chelsea game.”

Burnley now sit on four points from their first seven games, which leaves them in 18th place in the table.

Avoiding defeat against Mauricio Pochettino’s side could see the Clarets climb out of the bottom three.

“I don’t think we’re any further away from what we want to achieve or any closer than we were before the Luton game. We just have to keep at it,” Kompany added.

“We don’t panic when we don’t get the results, even if the performance was good, and I think now we don’t get carried away because we get one good result.