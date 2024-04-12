'I can't control that': Burnley chief Vincent Kompany disputes 'perception' over Lyle Foster's recent role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the games against Wolves and Everton, it appeared the South African was playing in a slightly withdrawn role out on the ring wing, with David Fofana preferred in the number nine slot.

Jacob Bruun Larsen started the game against Everton on the left wing, while Wilson Odobert featured in a more central number 10 role.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was certainly highlighted by supporters, who questioned why a player like Manuel Benson – a more natural right winger – wasn’t preferred in that position instead.

Kompany, however, suggested Foster might have been playing out to the right out of possession, but while Burnley have the ball he’s still playing a familiar role at the top end of the pitch.

Either way, Kompany wants his players to be “flexible” and to have an ability to play in several different positions.

“Our players have always been flexible, always,” he said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It’s a perception from the outside, but if you look at his position in possession, he played exactly the same position as he’s always played. But it’s a perception thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s 100 per cent part of something we’ve always done with our players, they’ve always had to be flexible to be able to be in different roles.