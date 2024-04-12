'I can't control that': Burnley chief Vincent Kompany disputes 'perception' over Lyle Foster's recent role
In the games against Wolves and Everton, it appeared the South African was playing in a slightly withdrawn role out on the ring wing, with David Fofana preferred in the number nine slot.
Jacob Bruun Larsen started the game against Everton on the left wing, while Wilson Odobert featured in a more central number 10 role.
It was certainly highlighted by supporters, who questioned why a player like Manuel Benson – a more natural right winger – wasn’t preferred in that position instead.
Kompany, however, suggested Foster might have been playing out to the right out of possession, but while Burnley have the ball he’s still playing a familiar role at the top end of the pitch.
Either way, Kompany wants his players to be “flexible” and to have an ability to play in several different positions.
“Our players have always been flexible, always,” he said.
“It’s a perception from the outside, but if you look at his position in possession, he played exactly the same position as he’s always played. But it’s a perception thing.
“It’s 100 per cent part of something we’ve always done with our players, they’ve always had to be flexible to be able to be in different roles.
“Lyle has already done it 15 or 20 times since he’s been with us, every player has done it, so I can’t control the perception. It’s an error to see it that way, but I don’t control that.”
