'I can't change it': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tight-lipped on VAR controversy during Nottingham Forest draw

Vincent Kompany refused to be drawn on the VAR controversy that stopped Burnley from claiming a potential first win of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Foster’s night would ultimately end in further frustration when he was shown a red card in stoppage time for an elbow following another VAR review.

Addressing the main talking points of the night, Kompany said: “I have a decent business brain and I have a decent coaching brain, but when it comes to the laws and legalities I switch off.

“Handball this way, handball that way, they come and explain it to us every time and I’ve made a decision to just trust that they know what they’re doing and that they have the right intentions.

“It’s not something I want to discuss too much because I can’t change it now.”

Despite the frustration at not picking up what would have been a deserved three points, Kompany was pleased with what his side offered to end a run of three straight league defeats.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Zeki Amdouni had earlier opened the scoring with a clinical left-footed strike before Forest levelled through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-range strike.

Kompany added: “You obviously have to fight for every point in this league, but there are probably a range of teams we can compete with at the moment from what I’ve observed from the last four games.

“We’ve played Villa, Man City and Tottenham. Even though we had moments and showed good signs we weren’t able to have a complete performance yet.

“Today, I thought it was at least even but depending on what side of the fence you sit on you’ll probably think you deserved three points.

“For me, the key thing is if we stay in these games and we can keep improving…our team has so much progress to go and that’s the exciting part for us.