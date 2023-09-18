'I can't change it': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tight-lipped on VAR controversy during Nottingham Forest draw
Lyle Foster was denied a third goal in as many games during tonight’s 1-1 draw at the City Ground when Sander Berge was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball.
Foster’s night would ultimately end in further frustration when he was shown a red card in stoppage time for an elbow following another VAR review.
Addressing the main talking points of the night, Kompany said: “I have a decent business brain and I have a decent coaching brain, but when it comes to the laws and legalities I switch off.
“Handball this way, handball that way, they come and explain it to us every time and I’ve made a decision to just trust that they know what they’re doing and that they have the right intentions.
“It’s not something I want to discuss too much because I can’t change it now.”
Despite the frustration at not picking up what would have been a deserved three points, Kompany was pleased with what his side offered to end a run of three straight league defeats.
Zeki Amdouni had earlier opened the scoring with a clinical left-footed strike before Forest levelled through Callum Hudson-Odoi’s long-range strike.
Kompany added: “You obviously have to fight for every point in this league, but there are probably a range of teams we can compete with at the moment from what I’ve observed from the last four games.
“We’ve played Villa, Man City and Tottenham. Even though we had moments and showed good signs we weren’t able to have a complete performance yet.
“Today, I thought it was at least even but depending on what side of the fence you sit on you’ll probably think you deserved three points.
“For me, the key thing is if we stay in these games and we can keep improving…our team has so much progress to go and that’s the exciting part for us.
“In the future, there’s room for much further improvement because there are some players who are doing things where, when the structure is right, will have so much more impact.”