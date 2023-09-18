News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Anass Zaroury & Burnley pay tribute to victims of Moroccan earthquake before Nottingham Forest game

Burnley’s Anass Zaroury held aloft a Moroccan flag ahead of tonight’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest to pay tribute to the victims of the recent earthquake.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 20:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
'Nous': Pundit highlights key factor that could decide Burnley's clash against N...

Both sides observed a minute’s silence ahead of tonight’s encounter at the City Ground, which kicked off at 7.45pm.

Zaroury, who started the game as a sub, was seen holding aloft the flag of his home nation on the bench alongside teammate Manuel Benson.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This weekend all players and match officials in the Premier League have worn black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of an earthquake that devastated parts of Morocco and floods that ravaged eastern Libya.

The magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Morocco last week has left a trail of heartbreaking destruction behind. Nearly 3,000 lost their lives in the disaster, while over 5,500 others have reported injuries of varying severities.

In Libya, a powerful storm dubbed Storm Daniel has caused untold destruction in the coastal Mediterranean city of Derna, with over 11,000 confirmed dead so far and tens of thousands more missing.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened by the recent tragic events in Morocco and Libya,” the Premier League said in a statement.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Players, fans and officials hold a minutes silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Morocco and Libya prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Players, fans and officials hold a minutes silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Morocco and Libya prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Players, fans and officials hold a minutes silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Morocco and Libya prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All matches this weekend will pay tribute after the tragic earthquakes which have affected thousands of lives.”

“As a mark of respect, Premier League players and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence ahead of kick-off at fixtures during Matchweek 5, from Saturday 16 September to Monday 18 September.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyNottingham Forest