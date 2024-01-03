'I can see this team...': Vincent Kompany makes Burnley winning run claim following improved displays

Vincent Kompany is adamant that Burnley are not far away from embarking on a winning run.

The Clarets currently sit 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety after suffering back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa over the festive period.

But performances have certainly improved of late and Kompany has been encouraged by how competitive his side have been, especially against the top sides.

Speaking after the last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa, Kompany said: “We’ve done well against Arsenal away, Liverpool at home, this game as well. I’m loving working with the team and the squad I have.

“I would love to be able to just nudge the ball in the back of the net for them just to help them out a little bit, but in the end what else can you ask for as a manager?

“Do they work hard every single day? They do. Are they committed to the club, to the people they are working with? Not only themselves but also the staff, the fans, they are.

“My job is to back them and I can see this team winning two, three, four games or five. I can see this team winning more games in 2024.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“It’s fine margins but those fine margins can go the other way as well.”

Given Burnley’s poor first half to the season, where they collected just 11 points from 19 games, many outside observers have already written them off and expect Kompany’s men to line up back in the Championship next season.

Kompany has no intention of easing off though and insists his Burnley side will go to the very bitter end.

“We play to win matches,” he said.

“I have experience not so long ago of being far, far away at the top of the league and it’s the same principle. You focus on yourself, you can never be satisfied and you always need to improve.

“What you saw against Villa was just a result of us working hard every day and not waiting for confidence to come, just going and grabbing it.