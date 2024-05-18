'Hurts more than relegation': Burnley fans left gutted by Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson departures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley fans have been reacting to the news that club stalwarts Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are to leave the club at the end of the season.

In an announcement this morning, the Clarets confirmed the two servants will bid their goodbyes during Sunday’s final day clash against Nottingham Forest.

For Cork, it brings down the curtain on a memorable Clarets career that first began in 2010 when he joined on loan from Chelsea in the first of two temporary spells.

The 34-year-old, who earned an England cap while at Turf Moor, later joined the club on a permanent deal in 2017. In total he’s made 266 appearances for the club.

As for the ‘Iceman’, he joined Burnley from Charlton in 2016 and has played over 200 times for the Clarets.

Burnley fans have been taking to social media to pen their tributes to the duo. Here’s a selection of the best comments:

George Poole: I’ve watched Jack Cork play for Burnley since I was 9 and can honestly say, there’s few classier players to have pulled on the shirt. My lucky number to this day is 42 because of his first loan spell. He’ll always be a claret.

Johann Gudmundsson and Jack Cork of Burnley pose for a photo after winning the Sky Bet Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Turf Moorhouse Fan Channel: Really sad to see these 2 leave the club. Both been amazing workhorses over the years and players that will live long in the memory of many a Claret. All the best for the future chaps!

Jordan Rushworth: Mistake letting JBG go for me. He's still top end Championship quality. Might regret it if he moves to someone like West Brom say and does well. Jack Cork is an absolute legend. Would be a steal for a bottom half Championship side if he still wants to play of course.

Simon Finch: Both great servants and given us some great memories. Can’t help but feel Cork’s experience has been underused this year. Imagine both on relatively high wages compared to rest of the squad.

No Nay Never Fan Page: Whilst perhaps not surprising, this is sad news to wake up to. Burnley legends and both played a huge part in our event history. Farewell gentlemen and thank you for everything.

John Robertson: Both incredible for our club. Thank you BFC for announcing this news so that we can say goodbye to our players properly.

Jonny Briggs: Hurts more than relegation this.

Josh Daniels: Cork I can understand but JBG is worth another 1yr contract!!

Peter Davis: Right time for Cork though he's been a great servant. Surprised to see JBG go though.