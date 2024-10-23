Hull City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to extend good run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley will be out to make it back-to-back wins when they make the midweek trip to Humberside tonight to take on Hull City.

Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last seven games following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets momentarily moved into top spot in the Championship following Saturday’s victory, only to be usurped by Sunderland 24 hours later following their 1-0 win against Burnley’s next opponents, Hull.

The Tigers sit in 14th place in the table on 12 points from their first 10 games.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Hull’s MKM Stadium on Wednesday, October 23. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes. While it’s not the main game selected for live TV coverage, it will still be available to view on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Burnley will be without Lyle Foster for a number of weeks after the striker picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with South Africa.

Elsewhere, Joe Worrall remains sidelined alongside Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond.

Mike Tresor is also still working his way back to full fitness following a lengthy absence.

As for Hull, Steven Alzate, Ryan Longman and Carl Rushworth will all miss out through injury.

Scott Parker’s pre-match comments

“They’re a good side. They play a real unique way. They’re a side that will cause teams problems by the way they play, so it’s another tough game away from home.

“As always, we will prep to go there to try and dominate and put our stamp on the game like we did on Saturday.

“In terms of the mentality and the way we were on Saturday, it’s quite a simple message to the players, we want the same again. But there will be different aspects against Hull in terms of tactical things that we’ll need to look at.”

What are the predicted teams?

Hull: Pandur, Drameh, Hughes, Jones, Coyle, Puerta, Simons, Mehlem, Millar, Bedia, Belloumi

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Who is the referee?

Dean Whitestone. He’s overseen eight games so far this season, dishing out 32 yellow cards but no reds. He last took charge of a Burnley game in April 2023 for the surprise 2-1 home defeat to QPR.

What are the latest odds?

Hull: 8/5

Draw: 23/10

Burnley: 8/5

Odds according to SkyBet.