'Huge': Scott Parker seeking Burnley promotion statement against Championship leaders Sheffield United

Scott Parker admits a Boxing Day victory against league leaders Sheffield United would be a big statement of Burnley’s promotion ambitions.

The Clarets head to Bramall Lane looking to claw back some ground on the pacesetters, who currently sit four points ahead of Parker’s men.

Burnley, who are only a point off Leeds United in second, are unbeaten in their last nine, while the Blades haven’t tasted defeat in any of their last 11 outings.

It sets up a tasty encounter in South Yorkshire, which could go some way to deciding the automatic promotion spots come the end of the season.

“It’s a massive game for us, we’re really looking forward to it,” Parker said.

“After the Watford game we focused on recovering and then it was full steam ahead in terms of prepping and training for a huge fixture for both teams.

“We go there with a lot of confidence, we go there in a really good place and we go there with a real endeavour about us and a real relentless attitude to go and try and get three points.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Burnley manager Scott Parker celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City FC and Burnley FC at Bet365 Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“No doubt Chris [Wilder] and Sheffield United are in a similar place, they’re going to be seeing it likewise to us, but we’re looking forward to the game. This is the reason why we’re in and around it, these big games. We’re looking forward to it.”

Given how tight it is at the top end of the Championship, these games provide a priceless opportunity to take points off a direct rival.

“It will be key, of course,” Parker added.

“I still say it’s very early in the season and the result on Boxing Day isn’t going to define the season, although it will have a massive impact, of course it will. But it’s still a long way to go.

“It’s a big step for everyone and we will try and go there and get a result.

“Of course a result on Boxing Day, which is something we believe we can fully get, is a big statement, but overall I’m extremely pleased with where we are.”

The Clarets achieved something in their last outing, the 2-1 win against Watford, that they’ve not managed to do very often this season: score early.

Jaidon Anthony struck after just nine minutes to provide the ideal platform for one of Burnley’s most complete performances of the season.

“It makes a massive difference and that’s the aim every time, you want to come out of the blocks and you want to start well. It’s massive for the stadium as well,” Parker said.

“I’m always aware of an early goal or certainly the start of the game instantly brings a morale to the ground and an atmosphere. There’s something worth shouting about and that was certainly the case against Watford.

“It probably took the edge off us a little bit and probably gave us more confidence and a platform within the game.

“As always that’s the aim every week to try and score as early as you can. Sometimes it doesn’t transpire that way, but against Watford it did and it helped us massively.”