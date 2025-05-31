Huddersfield Town owner explains why the Terriers appointed ex-Burnley man Lee Grant

Lee Grant’s pledge to play “Northern football” is what attracted Huddersfield Town’s owners to the former Burnley man.

The 42-year-old has taken his first steps into management by taking over the under-performing League One outfit, signing a three-year deal.

The move felt like quite a left-field one, but Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle believes they’ve identified the right man.

"Lee is a guy that is a visionary,” he told BBC Sport West Yorkshire.

"He’s a young, dynamic coach. He’s data-driven. He’s focused and he understands Northern football.

"In fact, this is sort of a sidebar, but one of the things I mentioned to Lee during his interview was how I was amazed that our fans, during our 16-game unbeaten unbeaten streak, they weren’t that excited. He said to me before I even finished my sentence: ‘that’s because you didn’t play Northern football’.

"So he had a plan and now we’re going to execute it.”

Lee Grant has been appointed Huddersfield's new manager on a three-year contract (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

When asked to expand on what Northern football means, Nagle added: "I’m going to let Lee [explain what Northern football is], you’ll get a chance to ask him that question.

"But I think it’s much more direct football. It’s really more physical football and it’s more dynamic football.

"Those words are what I use, but I think Lee will be able to use words that are a little bit more descriptive.

"But the fact he played as a player for many years for Northern football clubs means he really understands it.”

Huddersfield were among the favourites to win promotion from the third tier, but finished the season in a disappointing 10th place, 14 points off the play-offs.

Academy manager Jon Worthington took the reins after Duff’s departure but was unable to revive the club’s campaign.

Grant, who made over 100 appearances for Burnley between 2010 and 2013, had been a part of Kieran McKenna’s coaching staff at Ipswich Town, where he held the role of first-team coach.

Before his coaching role at Portman Road, Grant enjoyed a 22-year long career as a goalkeeper, playing for Northern clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham Athletic, as well as the Clarets.