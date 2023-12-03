Burnley will discover their FA Cup opponents later today when the draw for the third round takes place.

The Clarets enter the competition at the third round stage alongside every other Premier League and Championship outfit.

Last season Vincent Kompany’s side reached the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s draw:

When does the draw take place?

The third round ties will be drawn on Sunday, December 3 during the build-up to the second round fixture between Eastleigh and Reading. Coverage begins at 12.45pm but the draw is expected to take place from 1pm.

How can I watch?

The draw is televised live on ITV1.

How much prize money is on offer?

The Clarets will collect £105,000 if they’re victorious in their third round tie. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. As per competition rules, replays remain from the first round up to and including the fourth round. From the fifth round onwards, ties will be decided by extra time and penalties rather than a replay.

When do third round ties take place?

Third round fixtures which will take place across the weekend of January 6 and 7. For Burnley, their tie will be sandwiched in between a trip to Aston Villa on December 30 and a home game against Luton Town on January 15.

What are the ball numbers?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Cardiff City

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Huddersfield Town

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Maidstone United or Barrow

46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe

47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town

48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

51. Blackpool or Forest green Rovers

52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town

53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town

54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers

57. Eastleigh or Reading

58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic

59. Stevenage or Port Vale

60. Newport County or Barnet

61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town

62. York City or Wigan Athletic

63. Sutton United or Horsham