How to watch FA Cup third round draw as Burnley join Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd in the hat
The Clarets enter the competition at the third round stage alongside every other Premier League and Championship outfit.
Last season Vincent Kompany’s side reached the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s draw:
When does the draw take place?
The third round ties will be drawn on Sunday, December 3 during the build-up to the second round fixture between Eastleigh and Reading. Coverage begins at 12.45pm but the draw is expected to take place from 1pm.
How can I watch?
The draw is televised live on ITV1.
How much prize money is on offer?
The Clarets will collect £105,000 if they’re victorious in their third round tie. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.
Are there replays in this season’s competition?
Yes. As per competition rules, replays remain from the first round up to and including the fourth round. From the fifth round onwards, ties will be decided by extra time and penalties rather than a replay.
When do third round ties take place?
Third round fixtures which will take place across the weekend of January 6 and 7. For Burnley, their tie will be sandwiched in between a trip to Aston Villa on December 30 and a home game against Luton Town on January 15.
What are the ball numbers?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Cardiff City
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Huddersfield Town
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Maidstone United or Barrow
46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe
47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town
48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
51. Blackpool or Forest green Rovers
52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town
53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town
54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers
57. Eastleigh or Reading
58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic
59. Stevenage or Port Vale
60. Newport County or Barnet
61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town
62. York City or Wigan Athletic
63. Sutton United or Horsham
64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate