Burnley boss Vincent Kompany raises doubts about radical plans to introduce sin bins
Plans to introduce rugby-style 10-minute sin bins for cynical fouls and dissent have been recommended for trialling in the professional game.
The game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), claim it will "identify which levels are best to test".
The trial will also include a rule allowing only the team captain to approach the referee during a game.
The proposals were announced at an Ifab meeting in London on Tuesday and are subject to approval at its annual general meeting in March 2024.
Former referee Pierluigi Collina, who is chairman of the FIFA refereess’ committee and sits on the governing body’s technical sub-committee, said the proposed trials would "very probably" involve professional football.
Sin-bins have been trialled at grassroots level since 2019.
Kompany describes himself as someone who is always open to new ideas, but he’s struggling to see the need for sin bins.
He said: “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. It’s the visual, do they sit on the bench? Or like separate?
“I’m usually up for reform but that might even go too far for me.
“Where I can see the point is maybe specifically for dissent, maybe in that case because a lot of the time it’s not justifiable to be a red card and sometimes people get away with it a bit more.
“But if it’s any other phases of play, I’m not sure I see the relevancy of it. But maybe for dissent.”