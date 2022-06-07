How much is the Burnley squad valued at?

The website has looked at transfer value estimate intervals for all big-5 league footballers, with the Clarets included before starting next season in the Championship after relegation.

Five players are valued as the club’s biggest assets, rated at between €15-20m – summer signings Nathan Collins, Connor Roberts ad Maxwel Cornet, who has a reported buy out clause of £17.5m, Wout Weghorst – who looks set to leave the club, potentially on loan, and Dwight McNeil.

England keeper Nick Pope and midfielder Josh Brownhill are next in line, in the €7-10m bracket, with Charlie Taylor, the currently injured Ashley Westwood and Jay Rodriguez valied between €2-4m.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Dwight McNeil of Burnley on the ball whilst under pressure from Matt Targett of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Matt Lowton is down as €1-2m, with five players at less than €1m – Wales hero Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes, who are both out of contract but have options for another season.

That puts the squad at a combined value of between €91-129m, plus change.

The CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post elsewhere looks at the top 100 estimated transfer values for players worldwide.

Thanks to his fresh three-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain, Kylian Mbappé (€206m) is back at the top of the list.

The French world champion outranks the previous leader and recent Champions League winner Vinícius Júnior (€185m), as well as the new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (€153m).

The Portuguese Rúben Dias has the greatest estimated transfer value for a centre back: €110m. Gianluigi Donnarumma (€74m) tops the table for goalkeepers, Trent Alexander-Arnold (€87m) for full backs and Pedri González (€135m) for midfielders.

Benfica’s striker Darwin Núñez (47th, €70m) has the highest valuation for non-big-5 league players.

The 30-year-old Kevin de Bruyne (76th, €57m) is the oldest player in the top 100, while 17-year-old Pablo Gavi (73rd, €58m) is the youngest one.

English Premier League clubs dominate the ranking with 41 representatives in the top 100.

Transfer value estimate intervals for all big-5 league footballers are available for free here.