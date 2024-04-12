Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latest statistics provided by the FA show that, between February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2024 – a period that covers two transfer windows – Burnley spent £6.9m on intermediaries.

During that 12-month period, the Clarets made 39 transactions in total, a figure which also includes new contracts for existing players.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor and Zeki Amdouni were all registered as new players.

The figure is up from £4.1m the previous year, which was among the highest in the Championship.

The last time Burnley were in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign, the club spent a similar figure to this year at £6m.

Chelsea forked out the most of any top flight side with a staggering £75.1m, followed by Manchester City (£60.6m), Manchester United (£34m) and Liverpool (£31.5m).

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Alan Pace, Owner of Burnley applauds prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the table, Luton Town spent the least with just £2m, followed by Sheffield United (£5.1m) and the Clarets (£6.9m).

In total, £409m was spent by Premier League sides. This dwarfs the Championship where clubs paid a combined £61.3m, although Leeds United were by far and away the biggest spenders with £13.2m.

Premier League teams ranked

Chelsea - £75.1m

Man City - £60.6m

Man Utd - £34m

Liverpool - £31.5m

Arsenal - £24.7m

Aston Villa - £21.1m

Tottenham - £19.7m

Newcastle - £18.9m

Bournemouth - £15.99m

West Ham - £13.8m

Wolves - £13.3m

Nottingham Forest - £13m

Fulham - £12m

Brighton - £11.3m

Crystal Palace - £11m

Everton - £10.6m

Brentford - £8.1m

Burnley - £6.9m

Sheffield United - £5.1m