How much Burnley paid on agents as Premier League clubs splurge £409m
Latest statistics provided by the FA show that, between February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2024 – a period that covers two transfer windows – Burnley spent £6.9m on intermediaries.
During that 12-month period, the Clarets made 39 transactions in total, a figure which also includes new contracts for existing players.
The likes of James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Wilson Odobert, Mike Tresor and Zeki Amdouni were all registered as new players.
The figure is up from £4.1m the previous year, which was among the highest in the Championship.
The last time Burnley were in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign, the club spent a similar figure to this year at £6m.
Chelsea forked out the most of any top flight side with a staggering £75.1m, followed by Manchester City (£60.6m), Manchester United (£34m) and Liverpool (£31.5m).
At the other end of the table, Luton Town spent the least with just £2m, followed by Sheffield United (£5.1m) and the Clarets (£6.9m).
In total, £409m was spent by Premier League sides. This dwarfs the Championship where clubs paid a combined £61.3m, although Leeds United were by far and away the biggest spenders with £13.2m.
Premier League teams ranked
Chelsea - £75.1m
Man City - £60.6m
Man Utd - £34m
Liverpool - £31.5m
Arsenal - £24.7m
Aston Villa - £21.1m
Tottenham - £19.7m
Newcastle - £18.9m
Bournemouth - £15.99m
West Ham - £13.8m
Wolves - £13.3m
Nottingham Forest - £13m
Fulham - £12m
Brighton - £11.3m
Crystal Palace - £11m
Everton - £10.6m
Brentford - £8.1m
Burnley - £6.9m
Sheffield United - £5.1m
Luton Town - £2m
